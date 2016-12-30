Indonesia to build infrastructure projects worth Rp4,000 trillion in 2019

Bambang Permadi Soemantri Brodjonegoro. (ANTARA/Sigid Kurniawan)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian government said the country is expected to build infrastructure projects with a total investment of Rp4,000 trillion until 2019.



Minister of National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) Bambang Permadi Soemantri Brodjonegoro said the private sector would account for to third or Rp2,667 trillion of the investment.



Bambang said the government would put up Rp1,333 trillion or one third of the total investment.



The private sector including state companies are expected to provide two third of the total investment, he said at a discussion on Evaluation of Year-end 2016 and Hope 2017 here on Saturday (31/12/2016).



He said infrastructure projects are high attractive for the private sector especially ones related directly to the public interest such as toll roads, airports and seaports.



When private investors build a power plant and PLN would buy the power at a take or pay price the prospective investors would be interested, he cited.



He said as long as the investment and the selling price to the national power utility are reasonable, there would be purchasing power agreement.



Toll road projects in Java are almost certain to be profitable, he said.

