Object found in Ibnu Sina hospital not bomb: W. Sumatra police

Car bomb squad of Western Sumatra police left the scene of the discovery of objects suspected bomb in the courtyard of Ibn Sina Hospital, Padang, West Sumatra, on Saturday night (Dec. 31, 2016). The team blew up a suspicious cardboard box shaped cork suspected bomb at around 19:20 pm. (ANTARA/Iggoy el Fitra)

Padang (ANTARA News) - The suspicious object found in Ibnu Sina hospital in Padang, West Sumatra, on Saturday wasnt a bomb, West Sumatra Provincial Police Force Chief Brig Gen Basaruddin has said.



"I have seen and checked that object, and it was not a bomb, but only an imitation to cause terror," he said here on Saturday night (Dec. 31, 2016).



According to him, for an object to be considered a bomb, several conditions have to be met.



"Although the object found in the hospital had a cable connecting to the timer, it was only an imitation of a bomb," he explained.



Commenting on the controlled blast of the object carried out by the bomb squad of the West Sumatra Police Mobile Brigade, Basaruddin said that it was standard operating procedure.



"The procedure is that all suspicious objects found should be blown up," he explained.



He also appreciated the action of the hospital security personnel (Fadly), who first discovered the suspicious object around 07:20 pm local time.



"This was a good action by the (hospitals) security personnel. When anyone finds a suspicious object they have to immediately report it to the police. Others should also do the same thing," he added.



(Reported by M.R. Denya Utama/Uu.B003/INE/KR-BSR)