Over 91,000 tourists climb Mt rinjani during 2016
Minggu, 1 Januari 2017 06:48 WIB | 234 Views
Mataram (ANTARA News) - As many as 91,412 people climbed Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara Province, during 2016.
"The data was recorded from April 1 to December 29, 2016," Head of the Mount Rinjani National Park Center (BTNGR) Agus Budi Santoso said here, Saturday (Dec. 31, 2016)
Of the over 91,000 climbers, 61,117 were Indonesians, and 32,905 were foreign tourists.
The number of climbers to Mt Rinjani, one of the highest volcanoes in Indonesia, has increased and the visits contributed Rp4.977 billion in non-taxable revenues to the province.
