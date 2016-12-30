Over 91,000 tourists climb Mt rinjani during 2016

A tourist taking a photo of the harbor panorama of Mount Rinjani Kayangan, Selong, East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). Trails climb Mount Rinjani National Park (TNGR) altitude of 3726 meters above sea level (masl). (ANTARA/Ahmad Subaidi)

Mataram (ANTARA News) - As many as 91,412 people climbed Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara Province, during 2016.



"The data was recorded from April 1 to December 29, 2016," Head of the Mount Rinjani National Park Center (BTNGR) Agus Budi Santoso said here, Saturday (Dec. 31, 2016)



Of the over 91,000 climbers, 61,117 were Indonesians, and 32,905 were foreign tourists.



The number of climbers to Mt Rinjani, one of the highest volcanoes in Indonesia, has increased and the visits contributed Rp4.977 billion in non-taxable revenues to the province.



(Reported by Nur Imansyah/Uu.F001/INEKR-BSR)