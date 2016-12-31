Death toll of burning ferry in North Jaakarta rises to 23
Minggu, 1 Januari 2017 18:29 WIB | 12 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The death toll of a ferry, Zahro Express, which caught fires in the waters of Seribu Island, on Sunday morning, rose to 23.
"We confirmed the death toll has increased from 17 to 23 people. Seventeen people were injured and 17 others went missing. The rescue workers successfully saved 194 passengers," Jakarta Disaster Mitigation and Operational Command Center Spokesman Seply Madreta said on Sunday.
The rescue team evacuated three bodies to Atmajaya Hospital in North Jakarta. They are identified as Jeksen Wilhelmus (40) of Bogor City, Masduki of Cirebon City and a woman named Alia.
Meanwhile, 20 other bodies are evacuated to the Kramajati Police Hospital in East Jakarta for identification.
Ferry Zahro Express was sailing from Muara Angke to Pulau Tidung Island in North Jakarta, when it caught fires on Sunday morning.
The Police and Jakarta Provincial Administration are investigating the cause of the fires.
The ferry left Muara Angke at 08.45 and caught fires in the waters of Pulau Bidadari, Seribu Islands at 09:00 Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB).
