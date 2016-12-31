People throng recreation areas to celebrate new year

Jakarta (ANTARA News)- Indonesian people visited recreation areas such as Taman Impian Ancol (Ancol Dreamland Park) in North Jakarta, the Borobudur Buddhist Temple in Central Java and Parangtritis of Yogyakarta to celebrate new year holidays.



According to the Head of Public Relations of Taman Impian Ja,ya Ancol, Rika Lestari, here on Sunday, about 150 thousand people have visited the Ancol Dream Land in the current new year holidays.



Rika added the weekday visitors to Ancol were noted at 30-40 thousand people.



The Ancol management also held a beach clean up program that give reward to the participants. The visitors gathered some 538 kilograms of garbage through the program.



Meanwhile, the Borobudur Temple management presented a free elephant ride for the visitor who arrived first.



Veronica, a US tourist was the lucky visitor who arrived first and won the elephant ride present.



She rode the elephant from the entry gate, escorted by forces dressed in traditional costumes, to the eastern side of the temple before climbing the temples stairs.



The Head of Borobudur Temple Tourism Unit, Chrisnamurti Adiningrum, said his side targeted 3.9 million visitors in 2017.



In 2016, the number of visitors who visited Borobudur Temple reached 3.7 million.



Additionally, 43,400 people visited Parangtritis Beach in Bantul District, Yogyakarta Province, during New Year holiday celebration.



A local official, Rahmad Ridwanto, said in Parangtritis Beach, security officers guarded the tourism area during the day.(*)