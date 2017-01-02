Divers to be deployed to find missing boat fire victims

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - A team of divers will be sent to find missing victims of KM Zahro Express that caught fire while sailing around the Bidadari island in the Seribu Islands waters in North Jakarta on Sunday morning.



"Tomorrow we will deploy five divers to find the missing passengers. We will assure if there are still victims in the waters," the director of sea and coast surveillance of the ministry of transportation, Victor Vikki Soebroto, said at a press conference Sunday evening.



He said "all passengers have been evacuated to Muara Angke port while KM Zahro Express has been towed to Kali Adem port for investigation."



Twenty-three people have been found dead while 194 others have been saved but 17 passengers are still missing, an officer at the Disaster Mitigation and Control Operation Center, Seply Madreta confirmed to Antara.(*)