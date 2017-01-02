Fugitive of Pulomas robbery case arrested in Medan

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Fugitive Iyus Pane, one of the thieves in Polomas robbery and mass murder case in East Jakarta, was arrested in Medan, North Sumatra, on Sunday morning.



"Yes, it is true (he has been arrested)," Jakarta Police Spokesman Sr Comr Argo Yuwono said here on Sunday.



Information obtained earlier said that Iyus Pane, alias Ridwan Sitorus alias Marihot Sitorus, was arrested by a joint police team at the Antar Lintas Sumatera (ALS) bus pool, on Jalan Sisingamangaraja, Medan, North Sumatra, at 7.45 local time on Sunday.



The Iyus Pane arrest was led by the head of East Jakarta Polices criminal department, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Sapta Maulana Marpaung.



After the arrest, police are taking the suspect from Medan to the East Jakarta Police for further investigation.



Iyus Pane, together with Ramlan Butar Butar, Erwin Situmorang and Alfin Bernius, is an actor of the robbery and mass murder case in Polumas, East Jakarta, last week.



During the robbery, the four thieves allegedly locked up Dodi Triono (59) owner of the house and 10 others, including Dodis daughters, house maids and drivers, in a small bathroom on Monday (Dec 26).



When they were found on Tuesday morning (Dec 27), six of the 11 in the locked bathroom were dead; only five survived.



The following day on Wednesday police arrested Erwin Simatupang in Bekasi, West Java, and fatally shot Ramlan Butar Butar for resisting the arrest. He died.



"Two alleged murderers were arrested, one died of loss of blood after being shot for resisting police arrest in Bekasi, West Java," Indonesian National Police (Polri) Chief General Tito Karnavian told a press conference following the arrest.



Alfin Barnius was arrested in the evening of the same day, also in Bekasi.(*)