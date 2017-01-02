President celebrates new year`eve `at home`

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) celebrated New Year 2017 together with his family at home, namely at Bagor Presidential Palace.



President Jokowi made the statement on his official twitter account which was accessed here on Sunday.



In his tweet, President Jokowi described that he celebrated the New Years Eve only at his home. "At 00:00 on 2017 New Years Eve, we are only at home. HAPPY NEW YEAR -Jkw," he tweeted.



In the runup to the end of the year 2016, Jokowi has made no special activities.



This is different from the previous year when he spent his time in a working visit to West Papua and watched the 2016s first sunrise in the Indonesian eastern region.



On the last day of 2016, on Saturday December 31, 2016, the president spent his time with his family.



On Saturday evening, President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo took the opportunity to watch a movie "Cek Toko Sebelah" (Chek the Store Next Door" at the Botany Square, Bogor.(*)