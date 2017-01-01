Tomohon continues to improve tourism infrastructure

Photo document of Tomohon International Flowers Festival 2016. (ANTARA/Adwit B. Pramono)

Tomohon, North Sulawesi (ANTARA News) - The Tomohon city government in the Indonesian province of North Sulawesi will continue to improve the tourism supporting infrastructure in five sub-districts in the city in 2017.



"Tourism in Tomohon City continues to rise up to the international level, and thus, the local government will continue to intensify efforts to improve the quality and increase the number of tourism destinations, including enhancing its supporting infrastructure," Mayor of Tomohon Jimmy F. Eman remarked here on Tuesday.



Eman noted that the tourism destinations in Tomohon City, with a population of more than 100 thousand, are unique and attractive as compared to those in other areas in Indonesia.



"In addition to improving and developing supporting infrastructure, the city government continues to promote the tourism attractions by using various forms of media in an effective, efficient, and responsible manner," the mayor remarked.



According to Eman, the tourism sector in the city of Tomohon will be able to drive the regional economy, as it is supported by reliable facilities and infrastructure, professional human resources, and community participation.



Tomohon officially became a city in 2003 following the passage of the Act of Republic Indonesia No. 10 of 2003 on the establishment of the South Minahasa Regency and Tomohon City within North Sulawesi Province and was inaugurated on August 4, 2003.



Tomohon is known for growing flowers, a practice often followed by people in their homes. In proximity is the volcano Gunung Lokon, or Mount Lokon, and Mount Empung. Tomohon is also known for the production of wooden houses and palm sugar as well as for the cultivation of vegetables.



In the past, Tomohon has been mentioned in several historical records. One of them was found in the ethnographic works of Reverend Nicholaas Graafland, written on the Queen Elizabeth Ships on January 14, 1864.



He described a heart-capturing country on the Minahasa highland in North Sulawesi, called Tomohon, which he had visited in 1850. The development of civilization and the dynamics of development and social implementation from year to year made Tomohon one of the capital districts in Minahasa District.



In the early decades of the 2000s, people in some parts of Minahasa District drew inspiration and harbored aspirations of following strategic environmental trends, both internally and externally, for regional expansion.

