Fishermen in Yogyakarta urged to enhance export competitiveness
Selasa, 3 Januari 2017 18:26 WIB | 159 Views
Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - The Yogyakarta Marine and Fisheries Office has urged the local fishermen to improve the competitiveness of fish exports in the market of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).
"Entering the AEC market, the fishermen in Yogyakarta should improve the competitiveness of fish exports that has become more intense," spokesman of the local Marine and Fisheries Office Suwarman Partosuwiryo remarked here on Tuesday.
He noted that the local fishermen must optimize the quality of the local fish catch in order to improve the competitiveness of the exports of the fish caught.
On the other hand, he explained that the fishermen were also expected to possess a certificate of Good Fish Handling. Such a certificate will ensure that the fishermen have conducted fishing activities in accordance with standards that will ensure the quality of their catch.
In addition, he noted that the fishermen in Yogyakarta should have certificates of their fish catch to ensure that the fish to be exported is not sourced from illegal fishing activities.
(Uu.O001/INE/KR-BSR)
"Entering the AEC market, the fishermen in Yogyakarta should improve the competitiveness of fish exports that has become more intense," spokesman of the local Marine and Fisheries Office Suwarman Partosuwiryo remarked here on Tuesday.
He noted that the local fishermen must optimize the quality of the local fish catch in order to improve the competitiveness of the exports of the fish caught.
On the other hand, he explained that the fishermen were also expected to possess a certificate of Good Fish Handling. Such a certificate will ensure that the fishermen have conducted fishing activities in accordance with standards that will ensure the quality of their catch.
In addition, he noted that the fishermen in Yogyakarta should have certificates of their fish catch to ensure that the fish to be exported is not sourced from illegal fishing activities.
(Uu.O001/INE/KR-BSR)
Latest News
- Indonesia will no longer rely on MVPP for electricity: PLN 11 minutes ago
- Fishermen in Yogyakarta urged to enhance export competitiveness 41 minutes ago
- Stock market instrumental in Indonesia`s economic growth: Minister Sri Mulyani 1 hour ago
- VP Kalla officially inaugurates 2017 stock trading 1 hour ago
- Tomohon continues to improve tourism infrastructure 2 hours ago
- VP Kalla supports rupiah redenomination 2 hours ago
- Jakarta index open lower in first trading day of 2017 2 hours ago
- Redemption under Indonesian tax amnesty program rises to Rp107 trillion 2 hours ago