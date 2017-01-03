Fishermen in Yogyakarta urged to enhance export competitiveness

Fishermen shrimp farms in Parangkusumo, Bantul, Yogyakarta, on Monday (Oct. 17, 2016). (ANTARA/Hendra Nurdiyansyah)

Yogyakarta (ANTARA News) - The Yogyakarta Marine and Fisheries Office has urged the local fishermen to improve the competitiveness of fish exports in the market of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).



"Entering the AEC market, the fishermen in Yogyakarta should improve the competitiveness of fish exports that has become more intense," spokesman of the local Marine and Fisheries Office Suwarman Partosuwiryo remarked here on Tuesday.



He noted that the local fishermen must optimize the quality of the local fish catch in order to improve the competitiveness of the exports of the fish caught.



On the other hand, he explained that the fishermen were also expected to possess a certificate of Good Fish Handling. Such a certificate will ensure that the fishermen have conducted fishing activities in accordance with standards that will ensure the quality of their catch.



In addition, he noted that the fishermen in Yogyakarta should have certificates of their fish catch to ensure that the fish to be exported is not sourced from illegal fishing activities.

(Uu.O001/INE/KR-BSR)