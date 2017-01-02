Jakarta police searching for owner of ill-fated ferry
Selasa, 3 Januari 2017 18:47 WIB | 81 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Jakarta Marine Police are searching for the owner of a ferry carrying 184 passengers, which caught fire, leading to the deaths of 23 people on board, in the Muara Angke waters, North Jakarta.
"We are searching for the ships owner," Director of the Jakarta Marine Police Senior Commissioner Hero Hendrianto stated here on Tuesday.
Hero noted that the police would question the owner of the Zahro Express ferry to obtain information on the ships maintenance records and its operational eligibility.
However, the ferrys owner disappeared after the accident on Sunday.
"Since the accident, he did not return to his home in North Jakarta," he added.
Earlier, on Sunday, a ferry caught fire while sailing from Muara Angke to the Tidung Island.
As of Monday, the death toll had reached 23; 22 others were injured, and 130 people survived. The ferry was reportedly carrying 184 passengers.
The police have named the ferrys captain Mohammad Nali as a suspect.
(Reported by Taufik Ridwan/Uu.S022/INE/KR-BSR/B003)
