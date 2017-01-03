Indonesia will no longer rely on MVPP for electricity: PLN
3 Januari 2017
Kupang (ANTARA News) - Indonesia will not rely on the marine vessel power plant (MVPP) to meet East Nusa Tenggaras short-term electricity needs, as two power plants will be constructed in some years, state-owned power firm PT PLN stated.
The MVPP, with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) and an additional 60 MW in reserve, has been leased from Turkey and been anchored in Bolok, West Kupang, to strengthen the electrical network in the mainland and seas of Timor.
"MVPP has become the short-term solution for (strengthening) the electricity network, while work on electrical substations, transmissions, and the planned electric steam power plant is underway. The construction work will be completed and become operational in 2019," General Manager of the PLN East Nusa Tenggara region Richard Safkaur informed ANTARA News on Tuesday.
PLN is currently making preparations to build the Panaf steam power plant that is estimated to be completed in two to three years.
The firm is also in the process of completing the construction of the 40-MW Peaker gas engine power plant in Kupang Regency in 2018.
With regard to the contribution for developing those power plants, Safkaur remarked that Kupang Regent Ayub Titu Eki had offered significant support in the land acquisition process, which will help to start the construction phase this year.
"For Panaf (steam power plant), we are now in the preparation phase, and after the land is acquired and the contract is signed, the work on the project will start," Safkaur noted.
After the completion of the construction of those two power plants, the people in East Nusa Tenggara will not depend on MVPP, as they will have new sources of electricity supply.
However, operating the MVPP currently holds significance in a bid to boost investment growth in the region for the 2017-2019 period, especially in the provincial capital, which has transformed into an economic hub.
"PLN has to meet the electricity needs, and the flow of investment should not be hampered due to power shortage," Safkaur added.
(Reported by Aloysius Lewokeda/Edited and Translated by Yashinta Difa/INE/KR-BSR/O001)
