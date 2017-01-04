Fake news harms people: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto has said the dissemination of fake news harmed people.



"Through the circulation of fake news, people will distrust any information," Wiranto said here on Tuesday.



The minister remarked that the development of information technology helped disseminate information widely and quickly. But, certain people also use the technology to disseminate fake news that can spark distrust.



"National development can be disrupted due to the circulation of fake news," he stated.



Therefore, the senior minister called on citizens to share accurate news. People should be responsible in using information technology, he said.



"The government will curb fake and provocative news. Citizens are allowed to share their opinion, but they should disseminate it in good ways," the minister affirmed.



Criticism expressed by people should be based on data and evidence, Vice Chairman of the Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR) Hidayat Nur Wahid had stated earlier.



"Data and evidence that are submitted should be in accordance with law," Hidayat Nur Wahid said here on Tuesday.



He explained that Indonesia was a country of laws so everything should be based on the law.



"We cannot disseminate fake news in the reform era," he remarked, responding to reports of an influx of Chinese workers into Indonesia.



On the other hand, he noted, the government should defend itself against any constructive criticism.



"The criticism is a concern of society," he said.



He called on users of social media to filter fake news circulating on social media.(*)