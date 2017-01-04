Criticism should be based on data: MPR vice chairman

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Criticism expressed by people should be based on data and evidence, Vice chairman of the Peoples Consultative Assembly (MPR) Hidayat Nur Wahid stated.



"Data and evidence that are submitted should be in accordance with law," Hidayat Nur Wahid said here on Tuesday.



He explained that Indonesia was a country of laws so everything should be based on the law.



"We cannot disseminate fake news in the reform era," he remarked, responding to reports about the influx of Chinese workers into Indonesia.



On the other hand, he noted, the government should not defend itself against any criticism that was constructive.



"The criticism is a concern of society," he said.



He called on users of social media to filter fake news circulating on social media.



The Indonesian police cyber crime unit is investigating the accuracy of information, circulating on social media, alleging that a large number of Chinese were working in Indonesia, a National Police spokesman said earlier.



"The police cyber crime units investigation is still underway. There will be further information on this," Inspector General Boy Rafli Amar said here on Wednesday.



He said that the investigation will seek to determine the authenticity of the information. If the information is proven to be a hoax and a provocative report, it will violate the law, he stated.



"Especially law on information and electronic transaction (ITE) article 28 (2). So, this is a legal matter. We cannot summon or accuse someone, but we have to collect evidence," he said.



A few days ago, President Joko Widodo had denied reports that the number of Chinese workers in Indonesia had reached millions, while the official data showed that it was only 21,000 workers.



"Many people say the number of Chinese workers in Indonesia has reached 10 million, 20 million. When did they count it? Our data shows 21,000 workers, very little," Jokowi had said.



The president had expressed hope that citizens will not share inaccurate data that can spark anxiety.



There is little possibility of Chinese working in Indonesia due to the current wide salary gap between Hong Kong and Indonesia, the president had said.



"It would be impossible for workers from Hong Kong, America, and Europe to come because their salaries are much bigger than ours," Jokowi had remarked.(*)