Over 4.48 million tourists visit Bali

Denpasar, Bali (ANTARA News) - More than 4.48 million foreign tourists visited Bali via the resort islands Ngurah Rai Airport from January to November 2016, up 23.52 percent from 3.63 million in the same period last year.



Some 4.48 million tourists traveled to Bali by air, and 70,449 others by sea, Chief of the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) Office in Bali, Adi Nugroho said here Tuesday.



The number of foreign tourists visiting the resort island from January to November 2016 exceeded the target of tourist arrivals for all of 2016 at 4.2 million, he said.



Bali has set the target of tourist arrivals for 2017 at 5.5 million.



In November 2016 alone, the number of tourist arrivals in Bali reached 413,232 consisting of 396,150 who traveled to the island by air and 17,082 by sea.



The figure increased 52.52 percent compared to the same month a year earlier but declined 4.39 percent compared to the previous month.



The number of tourists from eight out of top ten sources of tourist arrivals in Bali increased significantly, Nugroho said.



The eight countries were Australia, China, Japan, Britain, India, France, the United States, and Germany, while the number of tourists from Malaysia and South Korea declined.(*)