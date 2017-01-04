Arrivals of foreign tourists down in November
Rabu, 4 Januari 2017
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Foreign tourist arrivals in the country declined by 3.68 percent from 1,040 million in October to 1,002 million in November, the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said.
BPS Head Suhariyanto told a press conference here on Tuesday that arrivals increased by 19.98 percent when compared with November 2015 (which stood at 835.4 thousand).
"It increased year-on-year if compared with that in the same month of the previous year," he added.
He said that tourism and the creative economy will become the countrys economic development locomotive in the future.
Most of the tourists who came in November were from China (about 125.1 thousand), followed by 119.5 thousand from Malaysia, 118.2 thousand from Singapore, 99.1 thousand from Australia and 39.9 thousand from Japan.
The total number of foreign tourists during January to November 2016 was 10.41 million, up 10.46 percent year-on-year from 9.42 million.(*)
