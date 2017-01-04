Indonesia information center to be built in Hebron

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - An Indonesia Information Center will be built in Hebron, Palestines busiest city, to disseminate information on the potential economic, social, cultural and educational scholarship opportunities in Indonesia.



This will be coordinated by the Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Ramallah, Palestine, jointly with the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, Jordan.



A statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Amman received by ANTARA here on Tuesday mentioned the information center is one of the programs of the Palestinian Indonesian Friendship Association (PIFA), which was launched in late December 2016 in Amman, Jordan.



At the launch of PIFA, Indonesias Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Teguh Wardoyo stated that the establishment of PIFA will strengthen and enhance the relationship between Palestinians and Indonesians.



On the occasion, the ambassador explained the history of Indonesias support for Palestine, which has helped build strong bilateral relations that will strengthen over time.



The relation between the two countries is growing among Palestinians and Indonesians based on mutual concern and respect for each other, he added.



Ambassador Teguh Wardoyo also quoted Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L P Marsudis statement at the 60th anniversary of Asia-Africa Conference in 2015, "Maybe there is no international issue more important for Indonesia, and is very close to the hearts of the people of Indonesia, except the Palestinian issue".



According to Nico Adam, head of political, economic, social and cultural affairs at the Indonesian Embassy in Amman, in the long term PIFA will also build the House of Indonesia in Palestine, which will provide information on Indonesia to the local people.



The house will have an exhibition room containing Indonesian products and will serve as a training center for Indonesian arts, cultures, language and culinary, he added.



The Palestinians have provided land for this purpose, Nico added.



Ambassador Teguh delivered aid of US$10,000, given by Indonesias Tahir Foundation, to PIFA Chairman Abdel Moneim Zahdeh.



While receiving the funds, Zahdeh gave an inscription that will be put up at the House of Indonesia.



He appreciated the Indonesian government and its people for the sustained support that they have given to the Palestinians in all areas, including in achieving independence and sovereignty.(*)