Hong Kong professor in food & nutritional sciences appointed to the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board
HONG KONG--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Herbalife, a global nutrition company, today announced that Dr. Zhen-Yu Chen, an expert in food and nutritional sciences has been appointed to its Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB).
Dr. Chen has over 27 years of experience in food and nutritional
science, and is currently the Chair Professor of the Food and
Nutritional Sciences Programme and Head of the Graduate Division of
School of Life Sciences at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. After
completing his PhD in food science and nutrition at the University of
Massachusetts in USA, Dr. Chen has gone on to lecture on food and
nutritional sciences at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and
contributed to over 200 journal papers related to food and nutritional
science with a total citation of more than 10,000 and an H-index of 55.
As a renowned nutrition expert, Dr. Chen has been awarded several
industry awards during the course of his career. These include the
Advancement of Application of Agricultural and Food Chemistry Award by
the American Chemical Society in 2016, the High Education Outstanding
Scientific Research Output Award for Natural Science by the Ministry of
Education in China in 2010, and the Research Excellence Award by The
Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2009. Dr. Chen received Fellow Award
from Agricultural and Food Chemistry Division of American Chemical
Society in 2012 and Fellow Award of Royal Society of Chemistry (UK) in
2015.
Dr. Chen has also served as deputy chairman of the Expert Committee on
Food Safety at the Food and Health Bureau of Hong Kong SAR Government,
council member of the China Nutrition Society and associate editor for
the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. He has spoken at
numerous national and international nutrition conferences, with
particular focus on food chemistry and nutrition topics related to
cholesterol-lowering functional foods, natural antioxidants, Omega-3 and
Omega-6 fatty acids, as well as lipid oxidation in foods.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Chen to the Herbalife Nutrition
Advisory Board. As a highly-regarded expert in the field of food and
nutrition sciences, Dr. Chen is a valuable asset to the team as we look
to ramp up our health and nutrition advocacy efforts all across Asia
Pacific. We are very excited to have him on board, and look forward to
having him work alongside our NAB members to collectively inspire
positive nutrition and healthy active living habits in the region,” said Dr.
John Agwunobi, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer at Herbalife.
The appointment of Dr. Chen to the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board
reflects the company’s continued commitment to furthering the cause of
inspiring positive nutrition habits in Asia Pacific, by fostering close
partnerships with leading nutrition experts in region. With the addition
of Dr. Chen to the board, the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board now has
a total of 26 members, comprising of nutrition and health professionals
from around the globe, with six of the members coming from Asia Pacific.
About Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board
Initiated in 2004 by M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.S.N. David Heber, Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute, the Herbalife’s Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) is comprised of professionals in the fields of nutrition and health from around the globe who extend the principles and philosophies outlined by the Herbalife Nutrition Institute into the process of educating and training Independent Herbalife Members on the principles of balanced nutrition, physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. The Chairman of the Nutrition Advisory Board is Vice President, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Development and M.D., M.P.H. Luigi Gratton, supported by Dr. David Heber and Ph.D. Louis Ignarro Nobel Laureate in Medicine. For more details on the Nutrition Advisory Board, please visit http://company.herbalife.com/nab
About Herbalife
Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's
lives with great products since 1980. Our nutrition, weight-management,
energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively
to and through dedicated Herbalife Independent Members in more than 90
countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of poor
nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products, one-on-one
coaching with a Herbalife Member and a community that inspires customers
to live a healthy, active life.
We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife
programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also
sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the
globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many
other sports.
The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are
traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of
US$4.5 billion in 2015. The Herbalife website contains a significant
amount of financial and other information about the company at http://ir.Herbalife.com.
The company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time,
as information is updated and new information is posted. To learn more,
visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.
Contacts
Herbalife Asia Pacific
Daliea Mohamad-Liauw, +852-3589-2643
Vice President, Corporate Communications
dalieal@herbalife.com
Source: Herbalife
