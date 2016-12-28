Hong Kong professor in food & nutritional sciences appointed to the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board

HONG KONG--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Herbalife, a global nutrition company, today announced that Dr. Zhen-Yu Chen, an expert in food and nutritional sciences has been appointed to its Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB).





This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/ cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51480513& lang=en





Dr. Chen has over 27 years of experience in food and nutritional science, and is currently the Chair Professor of the Food and Nutritional Sciences Programme and Head of the Graduate Division of School of Life Sciences at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. After completing his PhD in food science and nutrition at the University of Massachusetts in USA, Dr. Chen has gone on to lecture on food and nutritional sciences at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and contributed to over 200 journal papers related to food and nutritional science with a total citation of more than 10,000 and an H-index of 55.







As a renowned nutrition expert, Dr. Chen has been awarded several industry awards during the course of his career. These include the Advancement of Application of Agricultural and Food Chemistry Award by the American Chemical Society in 2016, the High Education Outstanding Scientific Research Output Award for Natural Science by the Ministry of Education in China in 2010, and the Research Excellence Award by The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2009. Dr. Chen received Fellow Award from Agricultural and Food Chemistry Division of American Chemical Society in 2012 and Fellow Award of Royal Society of Chemistry (UK) in 2015.







Dr. Chen has also served as deputy chairman of the Expert Committee on Food Safety at the Food and Health Bureau of Hong Kong SAR Government, council member of the China Nutrition Society and associate editor for the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. He has spoken at numerous national and international nutrition conferences, with particular focus on food chemistry and nutrition topics related to cholesterol-lowering functional foods, natural antioxidants, Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids, as well as lipid oxidation in foods.







“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Chen to the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board. As a highly-regarded expert in the field of food and nutrition sciences, Dr. Chen is a valuable asset to the team as we look to ramp up our health and nutrition advocacy efforts all across Asia Pacific. We are very excited to have him on board, and look forward to having him work alongside our NAB members to collectively inspire positive nutrition and healthy active living habits in the region,” said Dr. John Agwunobi, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer at Herbalife.







The appointment of Dr. Chen to the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board reflects the company’s continued commitment to furthering the cause of inspiring positive nutrition habits in Asia Pacific, by fostering close partnerships with leading nutrition experts in region. With the addition of Dr. Chen to the board, the Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board now has a total of 26 members, comprising of nutrition and health professionals from around the globe, with six of the members coming from Asia Pacific.







About Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board





Initiated in 2004 by M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.S.N. David Heber, Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute, the Herbalife’s Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) is comprised of professionals in the fields of nutrition and health from around the globe who extend the principles and philosophies outlined by the Herbalife Nutrition Institute into the process of educating and training Independent Herbalife Members on the principles of balanced nutrition, physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. The Chairman of the Nutrition Advisory Board is Vice President, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Development and M.D., M.P.H. Luigi Gratton, supported by Dr. David Heber and Ph.D. Louis Ignarro Nobel Laureate in Medicine. For more details on the Nutrition Advisory Board, please visit http://company.herbalife.com/nab





About Herbalife





Herbalife is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great products since 1980. Our nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Independent Members in more than 90 countries. We are committed to fighting the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity by offering high-quality products, one-on-one coaching with a Herbalife Member and a community that inspires customers to live a healthy, active life.







We support the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need. We also sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe, including Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy and champions in many other sports.







The company has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of US$4.5 billion in 2015. The Herbalife website contains a significant amount of financial and other information about the company at http://ir.Herbalife.com. The company encourages investors to visit its website from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted. To learn more, visit Herbalife.com or IAmHerbalife.com.







View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/ cgi-bin/mmg.cgi?eid=51480513& lang=en





Contacts



Herbalife Asia Pacific

Daliea Mohamad-Liauw, +852-3589-2643

Vice President, Corporate Communications

dalieal@herbalife.com



Source: Herbalife

