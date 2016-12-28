Billion launches new smart street lighting controller prized with 2017 Taiwan Excellence Award

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Billion Electric, a leading global technology and IoT solutions provider, announces that the company’s Smart Street Lighting Control and Management System (LCMS) is prized with the 25th Taiwan Excellence Award hosted by the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs. Following the prestigious recognition, the company also unveils new PLC Lighting Control Box–SG7501 using the ANSI C136.41 dimming receptacle designed for open installation at street light nodes, as well as the LCMS Surge Protection Device–SG1300 to protect the network from any strong surge.





Serving as a transceiver transmitting data to PLC communication gateway over AC power line, SG7501 also plays as an end-point controller installed at the top of a street light, enabling administrators to make dimming and relay on/off remotely through the simple wiring (power and dimming wires). Interfacing with the international standard – ANSI C136.41 Dimming Receptacle, SG7501 makes exceptional power saving available for global cities and municipalities through the intelligent dimming control.







Features:







Communicate over AC power line

Remote lighting switch on/off functionality

Dimming adjustment 10% ~ 100 %

Measure AC output for

o Voltage

o Current

o Power Consumption

IP-65 compliant rugged design for high level of protection against dust and water





More information: http://www.billion.com/Energy%20Management/Smart%20Street%20Lighting%20System/Billion%20SG7501





SG1300 is a high-level PSD installed before each Intelligent Power Line Lighting Control Box (SG7500 or SG7501) and other PLC devices to ensure the correct current metering and the system's precision by protecting the network from the high surge.







Features:







Max Load Current：4 Amp

Nominal Discharge Current：5KA (10 * 8/20us waveform)

Max. Discharge Current：10KA (1 * 8/20us waveform)

Protection Level (1.2/50us)：

o Differential Mode (Line to Line)：10KV

o Common Mode (Line to Earth)：10KV

IP-65 compliant rugged design for high level of protection against dust and water





More information: http://www.billion.com/Energy%20Management/Smart%20Street%20Lighting%20System/Billion%20SG1300





About Billion Electric







Billion Electric Co. Ltd. (www.billion.com; TAIEX: 3027) is a leading global provider of ICT solutions. We enhance life and communication efficiency through a better-connected world. Billion is committed to acting as responsible corporate citizens, innovative enablers for the information society, and collaborative contributors to the industry through creating maximum value for worldwide customers.





