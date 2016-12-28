Billion launches new smart street lighting controller prized with 2017 Taiwan Excellence Award
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- Billion Electric, a leading global technology and IoT solutions provider, announces that the company’s Smart Street Lighting Control and Management System (LCMS) is prized with the 25th Taiwan Excellence Award hosted by the Taiwanese Ministry of Economic Affairs. Following the prestigious recognition, the company also unveils new PLC Lighting Control Box–SG7501 using the ANSI C136.41 dimming receptacle designed for open installation at street light nodes, as well as the LCMS Surge Protection Device–SG1300 to protect the network from any strong surge.
Serving as a transceiver transmitting data to PLC communication gateway
over AC power line, SG7501 also plays as an end-point controller
installed at the top of a street light, enabling administrators to make
dimming and relay on/off remotely through the simple wiring (power and
dimming wires). Interfacing with the international standard – ANSI
C136.41 Dimming Receptacle, SG7501 makes exceptional power saving
available for global cities and municipalities through the intelligent
dimming control.
Features:
- Communicate over AC power line
- Remote lighting switch on/off functionality
- Dimming adjustment 10% ~ 100 %
-
Measure AC output for
o Voltage
o Current
o Power Consumption
- Compatible with ANSI C136.41 Standard
- IP-65 compliant rugged design for high level of protection against dust and water
More information: http://www.billion.com/Energy%20Management/Smart%20Street%20Lighting%20System/Billion%20SG7501
SG1300 is a high-level PSD installed before each Intelligent Power Line
Lighting Control Box (SG7500 or SG7501) and other PLC devices to ensure
the correct current metering and the system's precision by protecting
the network from the high surge.
Features:
- Max Load Current：4 Amp
- Nominal Discharge Current：5KA (10 * 8/20us waveform)
- Max. Discharge Current：10KA (1 * 8/20us waveform)
-
Protection Level (1.2/50us)：
o Differential Mode (Line to Line)：10KV
o Common Mode (Line to Earth)：10KV
- Compact and modest model size
- IP-65 compliant rugged design for high level of protection against dust and water
More information: http://www.billion.com/Energy%20Management/Smart%20Street%20Lighting%20System/Billion%20SG1300
About Billion Electric
Billion Electric Co. Ltd. (www.billion.com; TAIEX: 3027) is a leading global provider of ICT solutions. We enhance life and communication efficiency through a better-connected world. Billion is committed to acting as responsible corporate citizens, innovative enablers for the information society, and collaborative contributors to the industry through creating maximum value for worldwide customers.
