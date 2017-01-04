Bali`s exports up 1.56%
Rabu, 4 Januari 2017 16:52 WIB | 227 Views
Denpasar (ANTARA News) - Bali exported US$463.64 million worth of goods in the first 11 months of 2016, up 1.56 percent from US$456.51 million in the same period in the previous year.
In November alone Balis exports were valued at US$44.19 million, down 17.82 percent from US$53.77 million in the previous month, the provincial statistics office (BPS) said.
Year-on-year, however, the exports in November rose 7.88 percent from US$40.96 million in the same month in 2015, head of the BPS office Adi Nugroho said here on Wednesday.
Balis main export commodities included fish and shrimps, jewelry, garments and furniture.
The main export destinations were the United States, Australia, China, Singapore and Japan.
(Uu.H-ASG/O001)
In November alone Balis exports were valued at US$44.19 million, down 17.82 percent from US$53.77 million in the previous month, the provincial statistics office (BPS) said.
Year-on-year, however, the exports in November rose 7.88 percent from US$40.96 million in the same month in 2015, head of the BPS office Adi Nugroho said here on Wednesday.
Balis main export commodities included fish and shrimps, jewelry, garments and furniture.
The main export destinations were the United States, Australia, China, Singapore and Japan.
(Uu.H-ASG/O001)
Latest News
- Poverty rate 28.54%, slightly lower in Papua 6 minutes ago
- Bali`s exports up 1.56% 58 minutes ago
- Pupuk Sriwijaya to build new fertilizer production unit 17 hours ago
- Pertamina targets 264 thousand BOEPD oil, gas production 17 hours ago
- Economy will be managed professionally: Sri Mulyani 17 hours ago
- Budget deficit reached 2.46 percent last year: Finance minister 17 hours ago
- Arrivals of foreign tourists down in November 17 hours ago
- Over 4.48 million tourists visit Bali 17 hours ago