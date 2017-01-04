Bali`s exports up 1.56%

Travelers observe various kinds of handicrafts jewelry made from silver, gold and jewels were sold at the Art Market Ubud, Gianyar, Bali. Balinese jewelry handicrafts also increase the value of exports of the region. (ANTARA/Fikri Yusuf)

Denpasar (ANTARA News) - Bali exported US$463.64 million worth of goods in the first 11 months of 2016, up 1.56 percent from US$456.51 million in the same period in the previous year.



In November alone Balis exports were valued at US$44.19 million, down 17.82 percent from US$53.77 million in the previous month, the provincial statistics office (BPS) said.



Year-on-year, however, the exports in November rose 7.88 percent from US$40.96 million in the same month in 2015, head of the BPS office Adi Nugroho said here on Wednesday.



Balis main export commodities included fish and shrimps, jewelry, garments and furniture.



The main export destinations were the United States, Australia, China, Singapore and Japan.

