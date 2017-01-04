Poverty rate 28.54%, slightly lower in Papua
Rabu, 4 Januari 2017
Biak (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said poverty rate in the countrys poorest region Papua dropped slightly to 28.4% in September, 2016 from 28.54 percent in March in the same year.
The rate was much higher than 10.86% of the countrys average of poverty with 28 million people living below the poverty line in March 2016.
Poverty rate in Papua is higher in rural areas where 37.07% of the population lived in poverty as against only 4.21% in urban areas.
Food is the main factor contributing 72.31% to poverty with non food including housing, health , clothing, education contributing only 27.69%.
In Bengkulu, the poverty rate was 17.03% in September 2016, improving from 17.23% in March 2016, the provincial Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) said.
There was a slight decline in the number of people living below the poverty line from 328,610 in Macdh , 2016 to 325,600 in September in the same year, the Bengkulu BPS office said.
In urban areas the poverty rate was 16.16% or 98,070 persons and in rural areas it was 17.43% or 227,530 persons.
