General Karnavian installs six provincial police chiefs

Indonesian Police Chief General Tito Karnavian installed six provincial police chiefs at the Police Headquarters, here, Wednesday (Jan. 4, 2017). (ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Adimaja)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesian Police Chief General Tito Karnavian installed six provincial police chiefs at the Police Headquarters, here, Wednesday.



The new provincial police chiefs are East Java Police Chief Inspector General Machfud Arifin, Bali Police Chief Inspector General Petrus Golose, East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Brigadier General Agung Sabar Santoso, Southeast Sulawesi Police Chief Brigadier General Andap Budhi Revianto, West Sumatra Police Chief Brigadier General Fakhrical, and Central Kalimantan Police Chief Brigadier General Anang Revandoko.



Besides this, Gen. Karnavian also installed Inspector General Prasta Wahyu Hidayat as the new head of the Technology and Information Division, Inspector General Eko Hadi Sutedjo as the police chiefs assistant in charge of Facilities and Infrastructure, and Brigadier General Royke Lumowa as head of the Traffic Corps.



(Reported by Anita Permata Dewi/Uu.F001/INE/KR-BSR/O001)