Indonesian KPK summons house speaker as witness in e-id corruption case
Rabu, 4 Januari 2017 18:02 WIB | 250 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Indonesia Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has summoned House Speaker Setya Novanto as a witness in an electronic identity card (e-ID) corruption case.
"Setya Novanto has been called as a witness for suspect Sugiharto," KPK spokesman Febri Diansyah stated here, Wednesday.
This is the second time that the KPK has summoned Novanto after the first one on December 13, 2016, for the case that occurred during the Nov 2011-2012 period, when he was the treasurer of Golkar Party and concurrently head of the Golkar Party sanction at the Parliament.
Novanto denied that members of Commission II of the House of Representatives had received bribe money for the e-ID project.
In addition to Novanto, the KPK has summoned Director of PT. Gajendra Adhi Sakti Azmin Aulia, businessman Afdal Noverman, and auditor of the Financial and Development Supervisory Agency (BPKP) Mahmud Toha Siregar.
The KPK has named two suspects in the e-ID corruption case: former director general of population and civil administration of the Home Affairs Ministry Irman and Population Administration Information Manager of the Home Affairs Ministry Sugiharto.
According to the BPKP, the state incurred losses reaching some Rp2.3 trillion owing to a mark up in the e-ID project that cost some Rp6 trillion.
(Reported by Desca Lidya Natalia/Uu.F001/INE/KR-BSR/O001)
