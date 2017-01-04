Making Kupang city a flamboyant tourist area

Photo document when flowering flame trees in the area Penfui, Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT). (edyraguapo.blogspot.co.id)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Tourists planning to visit the East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) provincial city of Kupang in Indonesia are advised to consider embarking on their journey in November and December when the magnificent Flamboyant trees are in full bloom.



As these trees are in full bloom every late November to late December, the Kupang landscape, especially along the Herman Johannes Penfui Street, becomes a cascade of red and orange.



Locally known as Pohon Sepe, the Flamboyant trees are hugely popular in Kupang City. In addition to their breathtaking beauty, the trees provide shade on a sunny day.



For the city of Kupang, Flamboyant has a distinctive appeal and is second to none in the other areas.



Flamboyant trees require a tropical or near-tropical climate and can tolerate drought and salty conditions, such as those found in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, where the flowers are adored for their beauty.



In light of this, the Association of Indonesian Tour and Travel Agency (Asita) of the East Nusa Tenggara branch is developing a special area in Kupang to serve as a Flamboyant tourist location for visitors who love flora and foliage.



Flamboyant trees can typically reach 15 feet in height but can grow as tall as 40 feet. It has a wide-spreading umbrella-like canopy and can take up to a decade to mature. The tree has fine, lacy, soft and delicate leaflets.



Asita East Nusa Tenggara spokesman Jetty M. Abineno-Masu remarked in Kupang on Wednesday that the area along the Herman Johannes Penfui Street is being developed into a Flamboyant tourist site in the city.



To increase the aesthetic appeal of the area, Asita will plant more Flamboyant trees along the street as a testament to the sincerity and commitment to transform it into a special Flamboyant tourist site.



According to Jetty, simultaneous planting of more than 200 Flamboyant trees will be conducted on January 7, 2017, to coincide with the 46th anniversary of Asita and to serve as momentum to boost tourist arrivals in Kupang and East Nusa Tenggara, in general.



Tourism has become a new source of income for East Nusa Tenggara to help improve the welfare of all citizens, since this area has various tourist attractions.



Hence, the priority of East Nusa Tenggara Creative Economy and Tourism Office this year is to increase the number of both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals in the province.



"Our priority for 2017 is to boost the number of tourist arrivals in the province, so that it surpasses that of last year," local Creative Economy and Tourism Office Chief Marius Ardu Jelamu remarked in Kupang on Tuesday.



Jelamu believes that by boosting tourist arrivals, more money will be spent in the tourism areas, and this will certainly be economically beneficial for both the local government and communities.



To this end, Marius affirmed that he will continue to implement all programs and policies in 2016, taking into account that tourism is a promising economic sector to increase foreign exchange and create jobs in the province.



"Moreover, the development of tourism in East Nusa Tenggara is one of the flagship programs of the government to boost local economic growth," Marius stated, adding that the number of both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals in the province in 2016 had reached more than 100,000, or rose by 20 percent.



However, he noted that the number of tourists visiting the province of ten thousand islands in 2016 was not enough, as it was still below the national target of 15 million tourists in 2017.



In order to support the increased flow of tourists, the local government will develop a variety of infrastructure and facilities at the tourist sites.



One of the tourist sites in East Nusa Tenggara is a white-sandy island, locally known as Pulau Pasir Putih, in the Meko waters in East Flores district.



This island is worth developing into a new tourist destination in the province, because its underwater beauty, along with a cluster of small islands with no occupants in the vicinity, is something that both domestic and foreign tourists will savour.



For tourists who want to go snorkeling, or just enjoying the beautiful moments while leisurely lying on the sand the whole day long, Pulau Pasir Putih is the best option.



Exploring this white-sandy island and the other small ones in the vicinity, visitors will see crystal clear sea water at various depths once they approach the area.



Even Marius Ardu Jelamu and East Nusa Tenggara Governor Frans Lebu Raya have visited the Pulau Pasir Putih in East Flores and admired its marine and underwater beauty.



Marius admitted that the white-sandy island had great potential to be developed into a major tourist destination in East Flores for it has magnificent underwater beauty that is good for diving.



"The Meko waters until Tanjung Bunga in East Flores has underwater beauty no less attractive than that in other areas such as in Alor," Marius remarked in Kupang some time ago.



For that, he said, the local government has been encouraged to develop the island as one of the leading tourist destinations in East Flores.



Pulau Pasir Putih itself is a newly popular tourist location in recent years. This island is situated in line with other tourist destinations such as Bani and Lewobuto beaches, overlooking Lembata island.



East Flores District on the eastern tip of Flore island is also endowed with various scenic tourist destinations and, therefore, the government has been called upon to develop them to boost the welfare of the local community.

