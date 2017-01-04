House backs TNI`s decision to suspend cooperation with ADF

Abdul Kharis Almasyhari. (mpr.go.id)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The House of Representatives Commission I, whose duties include foreign, defense, and information affairs, approved the Indonesia National Militarys (TNIs) decision to stop all forms of military cooperation with the Australian Defence Force (ADF).



The decision was taken as the Commission sought to unearth the main causes behind the suspension.



Commission I Chairman Abdul Kharis Almasyhari made the statement in Jakarta on Wednesday.



"I do agree with the decision to halt cooperation, but we should look deeper into the causes, so that it does not affect bilateral relations between the two countries," he noted.



Almasyhari further stated that he had yet to receive details regarding TNIs decision, but he believes that as neighboring countries, there should be mutual respect between Indonesia and Australia.



Earlier, the National Military Headquarters had decided to suspend all military cooperation with its Australian counterpart.



"Yes, there has been a suspension, but it is not a termination of cooperation," Chief of the TNI Headquarters Information Unit Major General Wuryanto remarked in Jakarta on Wednesday.



He pointed out that the TNI had decided to impose a suspension in its military cooperation with the ADF following an evaluation that revealed a technical issue, deemed to be disadvantageous to the Indonesian Military Force.



"The key point is that cooperation should be beneficial to both parties. There should be mutual respect and appreciation," he noted.



The suspension covers areas, such as joint training, education programs, soldier exchange, and official visits, he revealed.



(Reported by Imam Budilaksono/Uu.KR-ARC/INE/KR-BSR/H-YH)