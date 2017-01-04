Sorong immigration apprehends three Chinese nationals after alleged visa violation
Rabu, 4 Januari 2017 19:50 WIB | 204 Views
Sorong (ANTARA News) - The Immigration Office of Sorong, West Papua Province, has arrested three Chinese nationals on grounds of allegedly violating their visit permits, with the intention of working in Indonesia.
Spokesperson of the Immigration Office of Sorong Adya Barus stated here on Wednesday that the three Chinese nationals were taken into custody by the office on January 1 after the authority received a report from members of the society on the illegal conduct of foreigners in Sorong.
"The Chinese nationals have visit permits, but they conducted illegal business activities," Barus remarked.
The three foreigners were caught in a warehouse located on Panjahitan Street of Sorong City while buying fish from the local fishermen. The fish consignment was meant to be sent to China from Jakarta.
This activity has violated the entry permit issued by the government to those foreigners, and the authority is conducting an investigation on the three Chinese nationals.
"The three Chinese nationals will be returned to their country of origin on Friday, January 6, 2017, through the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport," Barus added.
(Reporting by Ernes B. Kakisina/Uu.A059/INE/KR-BSR/H-YH)
Spokesperson of the Immigration Office of Sorong Adya Barus stated here on Wednesday that the three Chinese nationals were taken into custody by the office on January 1 after the authority received a report from members of the society on the illegal conduct of foreigners in Sorong.
"The Chinese nationals have visit permits, but they conducted illegal business activities," Barus remarked.
The three foreigners were caught in a warehouse located on Panjahitan Street of Sorong City while buying fish from the local fishermen. The fish consignment was meant to be sent to China from Jakarta.
This activity has violated the entry permit issued by the government to those foreigners, and the authority is conducting an investigation on the three Chinese nationals.
"The three Chinese nationals will be returned to their country of origin on Friday, January 6, 2017, through the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport," Barus added.
(Reporting by Ernes B. Kakisina/Uu.A059/INE/KR-BSR/H-YH)
Latest News
- Sorong immigration apprehends three Chinese nationals after alleged visa violation 1 hour ago
- House backs TNI`s decision to suspend cooperation with ADF 1 hour ago
- No Indonesian casualties reported in Baghdad bombing: Embassy 2 hours ago
- Indonesian KPK summons house speaker as witness in e-id corruption case 2 hours ago
- General Karnavian installs six provincial police chiefs 2 hours ago
- Government to focus on equitable development programs: President Jokowi 3 hours ago
- 27 million Indonesians live in poverty 20 hours ago
- Indonesia information center to be built in Hebron 20 hours ago