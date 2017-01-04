Sorong immigration apprehends three Chinese nationals after alleged visa violation

Photo document of the Immigration Office of Sorong, West Papua Province. (kemenkumham.go.id)

Sorong (ANTARA News) - The Immigration Office of Sorong, West Papua Province, has arrested three Chinese nationals on grounds of allegedly violating their visit permits, with the intention of working in Indonesia.



Spokesperson of the Immigration Office of Sorong Adya Barus stated here on Wednesday that the three Chinese nationals were taken into custody by the office on January 1 after the authority received a report from members of the society on the illegal conduct of foreigners in Sorong.



"The Chinese nationals have visit permits, but they conducted illegal business activities," Barus remarked.



The three foreigners were caught in a warehouse located on Panjahitan Street of Sorong City while buying fish from the local fishermen. The fish consignment was meant to be sent to China from Jakarta.



This activity has violated the entry permit issued by the government to those foreigners, and the authority is conducting an investigation on the three Chinese nationals.



"The three Chinese nationals will be returned to their country of origin on Friday, January 6, 2017, through the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport," Barus added.



(Reporting by Ernes B. Kakisina/Uu.A059/INE/KR-BSR/H-YH)