93 public prosecutors receive sanctions last year

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Attorney Generals Office imposed sanctions on 93 public prosecutors for violating code of ethics last year.



"Of the total, 37 got light sanctions, 31 got moderate sanctions and 25 got severe sanctions," Chief of the Law Information Center at the Attorney Generals Office M Rum said here Wednesday.



In addition, the Attorney Generals Office also imposed light sanctions on 24 administrative employees, moderate sanctions on 18 administrative employees and severe sanctions on 32 administrative employees, he said.



In total, the number of public prosecutors and administrative employees who received sanctions last year reached 167, he said.



The Attorney Generals Office will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any public prosecutor who violates the code of ethics, he said.



"We will continue to take firm measures against any public prosecutor who violates code of ethics," he said.



The Intelligence Section of the Attorney Generals Office last year launched a program called "Jaksa Masuk Sekolah" (Public Prosecutors Enter Schools) which involved a total of 158,751 students from elementary schools to universities, he went on to say.



"The Attorney Generals Office has a program "Jaksa Masuk Sekolah" (JMS). In 2016, the Attorney Generals Office carried out JMS activities at 824 schools in the working areas of 31 High Public Prosecutors Offices and Public Prosecutors Offices. The program involved students ranging from elementary school to university," he said. (*)