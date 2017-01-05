President promises not to reshuffle cabinet any time soon
Kamis, 5 Januari 2017
Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given his ministers an assurance that he will not reshuffle his cabinet in the near future, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said.
"It is good news for ministers that there will be no cabinet reshuffle," Anung told a press briefing, following a cabinet plenary session at the Presidential Palace here Wednesday.
The president has stated that he will not reshuffle his cabinet any time soon, except, if he deems it necessary, the cabinet secretary stated.
"So, there will be no cabinet reshuffle in the not too distant future," he confirmed.
The ministers who attended the plenary session felt happy after hearing the presidents statement," Anung said.
"Mr. Darmin (Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution), Mr. Luhut (Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan) and Mr Wiranto (Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto) all looked energetic after the president announced that the cabinet will not be reshuffled," he affirmed.
President Jokowi has twice reshuffled his cabinet, since he took office in October 2014. He last shook up his cabinet in July 2016, when he replaced nine ministers, in an effort to create a more efficient cabinet. The first cabinet reshuffle took place in August 2015, when he replaced six cabinet members.(*)
