Govt improves infrastructure to support tourism industry: Minister

Bogor, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Government is improving a number of infrastructure sites to support the tourism industry, as Indonesia hopes to receive more foreign tourists, according to a minister.



With better infrastructure and cleanliness, foreign tourists were expected to visit more than one tourist destinations in the country, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said at Bogor Palace, here on Wednesday.



In addition to infrastructure, the government is also providing better accommodations and transportation in tourist resorts.



He said the development of accommodations in Mandalika tourist resort, West Nusa Tenggara, is nearly complete.



President Joko Widodo is continuing to monitor infrastructure development in the Lake Toba tourist resort, North Sumatra, which is expected to be completed in 2019, according to the minister.



The government has set a target of attracting 20 million foreign tourists by 2019.



The tourism ministry has intensified Indonesian tourism promotions, particularly in Sumatra, Papua, West Nusa Tenggara, and East Nusa Tenggara.



In the meantime, he said his office has been busy addressing problems of waste that are littering the seas.



Indonesia's seas are the second dirtiest, after those in China, he said.



"We will deal with it seriously, because its hazardous. Plastic waste could be swallowed by fish, and when the fish are consumed by people, it could affect our health," the minister said.



The government will act to convert waste into sources of electricity, he remarked.(*)