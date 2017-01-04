TCL launches new flagship QUHD TVs at CES 2017 -- X Series (X2 and X3) featuring Quantum Dot display technology, Dolby Vision and “Super Slim” edgeless design
Stunning Picture Quality and Audio System to Deliver Supreme Immersive
Experience
TCL, The Creative Life, held a global press conference themed “This is
SMART TV” with an emphasis on redefining what a smart TV is on January
4, 2017 during CES 2017 to launch its flagship products with smart
technology, smart design and premium picture quality in its X series --
X2 with a flat panel & X3 with a curved panel, both featuring the
Quantum Dot (QD) display technology, Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range
(HDR) technology, MEMC, Harman Kardon sound system and an ultra-thin and
edgeless design.
X2 and X3 boast stunning picture quality thanks to the revolutionary QD
display technology, Dolby Vision and MEMC technology. The QD display
uses a non-organic compound as the light-emitting material which not
only is stable and free from problems like color cast and imbalance of
picture quality, but most importantly can even outplay OLED to deliver
an unprecedentedly wide color gamut of 110% NTSC. Leveraging the HDR
innovation that powers Dolby’s most advanced cinemas around the world,
Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering
greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich
colors. Dolby Vision is the preferred HDR mastering workflow for major
studios and a growing number of creative professionals, so consumers
will have access to more of what they want to watch in HDR, including a
robust portfolio of movies and episodic content. Besides, the built-in
MEMC, which employs the dynamic image system, will compensate for
display motion blur and reduce the motion trails to the minimum.
Apart from the studio-level sound experience with six Harman Kardon
speakers, TCL has also equipped X2/X3 with many useful functions such as
Bluetooth Audio and Sound Return. Bluetooth Audio allows users to turn
the TV into an independent stereo by connecting the smartphone to the TV
and enjoy music with the TV display turned off. Sound Return can
transmit the audio signal onto the smartphone via WiFi, and users can
watch TV while wearing headphones without disturbing others.
TCL has made huge improvements with X2/X3 in size and appearance. X2 and
X3, being 7.9mm and 6.9mm thick, respectively, are both available in two
sizes: 55” and 65”.
Committed to investing in technologies of the future, TCL announced at
CES that in the near future, it will launch the world’s first QD on LED
chip TV with even more dazzling picture quality. TCL is also working on
industrial design to push the slimness to the limit – a 65-inch curved
QD TV will be merely 3.9mm thick, setting new standards for the category.
For more information or to get a live experience of X series at CES,
please visit the TCL booth 12929.
Note: Product features and specifications may vary in different markets.
About TCL Multimedia
Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. With a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a “double +” strategy aiming to achieve “intelligence + Internet” and “products + services”, TCL Multimedia is striving to become a “global entertainment technology enterprise” that provides integrated entertainment solutions to customers.
