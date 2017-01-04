TCL launches new flagship QUHD TVs at CES 2017 -- X Series (X2 and X3) featuring Quantum Dot display technology, Dolby Vision and “Super Slim” edgeless design

Stunning Picture Quality and Audio System to Deliver Supreme Immersive Experience





LAS VEGAS--(Antara/BUSINESS WIRE)-- TCL, The Creative Life, held a global press conference themed “This is SMART TV” with an emphasis on redefining what a smart TV is on January 4, 2017 during CES 2017 to launch its flagship products with smart technology, smart design and premium picture quality in its X series -- X2 with a flat panel & X3 with a curved panel, both featuring the Quantum Dot (QD) display technology, Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range (HDR) technology, MEMC, Harman Kardon sound system and an ultra-thin and edgeless design.







This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006575/en/







X2 and X3 boast stunning picture quality thanks to the revolutionary QD display technology, Dolby Vision and MEMC technology. The QD display uses a non-organic compound as the light-emitting material which not only is stable and free from problems like color cast and imbalance of picture quality, but most importantly can even outplay OLED to deliver an unprecedentedly wide color gamut of 110% NTSC. Leveraging the HDR innovation that powers Dolby’s most advanced cinemas around the world, Dolby Vision transforms the TV experience in the home by delivering greater brightness and contrast, as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. Dolby Vision is the preferred HDR mastering workflow for major studios and a growing number of creative professionals, so consumers will have access to more of what they want to watch in HDR, including a robust portfolio of movies and episodic content. Besides, the built-in MEMC, which employs the dynamic image system, will compensate for display motion blur and reduce the motion trails to the minimum.







Apart from the studio-level sound experience with six Harman Kardon speakers, TCL has also equipped X2/X3 with many useful functions such as Bluetooth Audio and Sound Return. Bluetooth Audio allows users to turn the TV into an independent stereo by connecting the smartphone to the TV and enjoy music with the TV display turned off. Sound Return can transmit the audio signal onto the smartphone via WiFi, and users can watch TV while wearing headphones without disturbing others.







TCL has made huge improvements with X2/X3 in size and appearance. X2 and X3, being 7.9mm and 6.9mm thick, respectively, are both available in two sizes: 55” and 65”.







Committed to investing in technologies of the future, TCL announced at CES that in the near future, it will launch the world’s first QD on LED chip TV with even more dazzling picture quality. TCL is also working on industrial design to push the slimness to the limit – a 65-inch curved QD TV will be merely 3.9mm thick, setting new standards for the category.







For more information or to get a live experience of X series at CES, please visit the TCL booth 12929.







Note: Product features and specifications may vary in different markets.





About TCL Multimedia





Headquartered in China, TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE: 01070) is one of the leading players in the global TV industry, engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. With a new product-and-user-oriented business model that focuses primarily on a “double +” strategy aiming to achieve “intelligence + Internet” and “products + services”, TCL Multimedia is striving to become a “global entertainment technology enterprise” that provides integrated entertainment solutions to customers.





View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170104006575/en/





Contacts



TCL MultimediaPhillip Wu, +86-135-1081-6506Source: TCL Multimedia