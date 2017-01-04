Industry minister to revise standard for agriculture tools

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Industry Ministry will revise the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) for domestic agriculture tools, including hoe, Director General of the Small- and Medium-Scale Industry of the ministry Gati Wibawaningsih stated.



"We have the national standard (SNI) for hoe, but some are no longer relevant, thus it would need to be improved, evaluated, and revised," Wibawaningsih said here, Thursday.



Wibawaningsih remarked that product standardization should meet some requirements, including the standard for raw materials, production processes, and SNI marking.



"SNI marking is important. We will make a special mark," she added.



After the SNI revision, she remarked that the government would make it mandatory for all products distributed in Indonesia to comply with the standard.



However, such requirement should be followed by preparedness of the domestic industry, including small-medium enterprises (SME).



"The SNI requirement should not create another headache for the domestic industry. We have to be prepared," Gati noted.



The ministry has supported the SME producing agriculture tools by providing technical coaching and certification mentoring in addition to offering support for improving quality and market penetration.



Gati remarked that development of the industry has been closely linked to cooperation between the government, private sector, state-run enterprises, and SME as well as the related associations.



"The industry minister has called on all parties to support, buy, and use domestic agricultural tools," she added.(*)