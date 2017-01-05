Australia apologizes over insult of Indonesian Pancasila ideology

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne has apologized to Indonesia over a member of Australian Defence Force" (ADF) allegedly insulting Indonesias Pancasila state ideology.



"The Australian Defense Minister has sent a letter to me this morning expressing apology over the incident," Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu said here on Thursday.



Ryamizard said Marise Payne himself had also telephoned him expressing his personal regret that an ADF member had mocked Pancasila at a military language training facility in Perth.



"The Australian defense minister said the incident would be investigated and firmed measure would be taken," Ryamizard said.



He said he had accepted the apology and appreciated the official position shown by Australia.



"I will convey the letter to the President," he said.



In mid December, Indonesian Military Chief General Gatot Nurmantyo has temporarily suspended military cooperation with Australian Defence Force (ADF).



Military chief spokesman Maj.Gen. Wuryanto said cooperation was suspended on a number of related technical problems.



Wuryanto refused to go into details beyond saying with the suspension, joint military exercises and exchange of military personnel between the two countries would be stopped.(*)