Australia has already taken action against guilty military personnel: Minister

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Australian military authorities have taken strong action against a member who had allegedly disrespected Indonesias ideology of Pancasila, Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu stated here on Thursday.



"Australia has taken firm action against a member for insulting Pancasila. The chief who leads the language school at a military base in Perth has been suspended," he revealed.



An administrative sanction has also been imposed on an Australian officer for presenting objectionable learning materials insulting the Indonesian military (TNI), he said.



Ryacudu noted that currently, the investigation into the case of defaming a states symbol was still ongoing and had entered the final stage.



Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne had also expressed commitment to investigating the case thoroughly, Ryacudu remarked.



"Due to the incident, relations have been damaged. The case must never happen again in future," he emphasized.



In connection with the case, Australia, through its Defense Minister Marise Payne, has apologized to Indonesia and has expressed regret over his members conduct.



Indonesian TNI Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo had suspended the countrys military cooperation with the Australia Defense Force since mid-December of 2016.



As a result, the joint military exercise and officer exchange program between Indonesia and Australia have been suspended.(*)