Three foreign companies to go IPO in 2017: BEI

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Three foreign companies operating in Indonesia have announced they will float their shares in an initial public offering (IPO) this year.



"Two of the foreign companies are doing business in the mining sector, while the other is in the property sector," President Director of the Indonesian Stock Exchange (BEI), Tito Sulistio, said after a meeting with Maritime Affairs Coordinating Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan in Jakarta on Thursday.



"I have talked to three foreign companies, two in the mining sector and one in property. They said they will float their shares through an IPO this year," said Sulistio.



He noted that the three companies are among the 52 foreign firms the BEI is hoping to go IPO too, and have made significant profits in Indonesia.



The total capitalization of the 52 companies could reach Rp300 trillion to Rp400 trillion.



"The three which will go IPO this year have medium capitalization. It is unfair for them to develop significant assets in Indonesia without being listed on the stock exchange here," the BEI president director said.



He noted that he had submitted the names of the 52 foreign companies to the finance minister so that the government would encourage them to float their shares on the Indonesian stock exchange.(*)