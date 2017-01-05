House speaker hails government`s decision to stop cooperation with Australia

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Indonesias House Speaker Setya Novanto hailed the governments decision to temporarily stop cooperation between the Indonesian military (TNI) and the Australian Defence Force (ADF), calling it the right move.



"This (the decision) pertains to the alleged insult to the states symbol contained in the ADFs teaching materials," he said, in a written statement received here Thursday.



Indonesias decision to temporarily stop military cooperation with Australia is right as it is a nation and a state that implements an active and independent foreign policy, and its cooperation with other countries is based on mutually beneficial principles, Novanto stated.



State symbols are important and deserve high respect and honor, said Novanto, who is also the general chairman of one of the countrys major political organization Golkar.



"Indonesia must ensure that, as a neighbor, Australia does not ignore its state symbols and domestic political issues," he said.



On the other hand, he also praised the Australian Ministry of Defense for taking firm action in connection with the case.



The incident had been investigated and the military officer involved suspended, Australias Defense Minister Marise Paybe has confirmed.



"Whatever it is, the issue must not disrupt broader relations," Novanto maintained.



Military cooperation is part of a broader cooperation between Indonesia and Australia in various fields, he explained.



House Commission I Chairman Abdul Kharis Almasyhari has supported the decision of the TNI to suspend military cooperation with the ADF on account of military training materials that were found to be insulting to Indonesia.



"The friendly relations between Indonesia and Australia must be based on mutual respect. Indonesia has been deeply offended due to the insult to its state symbols," he said.



The politician from the Islamic Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) said his party would study further the TNIs decision in the case.



"I think the Indonesian nation has backed the suspension, but the cause must be scrutinized to ensure that bilateral relations between the two countries are not disrupted," he said.(*)