Government to expand sea toll routes

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The government will open seven more sea toll roads bringing the total to 13 routes to support logistics distribution.



"Currently we have six sea toll routes and the number would be increased to 13," Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters here on Thursday.



The minister said the new routes include Route T-7 of Tanjung Priok-Enggano-Mentawai- Nias island-Sinabang-Nias island-Mentawai-Enggano-Tanjung Priok.



He said the government will continue to improve all facilities, adding sea transport is not yet up to expectation such as in Natuna.



The Indonesian government has launched a program called the "Sea Toll Road" as part of the maritime ambitions of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)in boosting the economy by improving connectivity between its islands.



Jokowi has since his presidential campaign vowed to turn Indonesia into a global maritime axis partly by building and modernizing the archipelagos ports, which will in turn improve maritime connectivity and commerce.



The Sea Toll Road program is expected to lower the price gap between the more developed western region of the country and its backward eastern region.(*)