Friday, 6th January 2017

Infrastructure, transportation development remains priority this year: President

Kamis, 5 Januari 2017 23:23 WIB | 151 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The development of infrastructure and transportation to boost inter-regional connectivity will remain the governments priority in 2017, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.

"As we enter 2017, I would like to stress, once again, the development of infrastructure and transportation that ensures connectivity between areas, islands and especially, rural regions will remain the governments priority," Jokowi stated, in a closed meeting in the State Palace Complex here Thursday.

It will facilitate balanced development and growth, at the same time, narrowing inequality between cities and villages in Indonesia, the president believed.

"I want to emphasize that building connectivity does not solely mean developing transportation infrastructure, but it is also related to logistic systems and multi-means distribution," he remarked.

People in rural, border and far-flung areas have to pay a high price to buy even the basic necessities. They even find it hard to obtain these goods, the president pointed out.

"I have, therefore, directed the authorities concerned to ensure that toll roads and flyovers are well integrated with industrial areas and logistic centers," he declared.

Besides, sea toll roads and sky bridges should boost the areas economy by facilitating easy movement, the president asserted.

The infrastructure in the country must ensure easy exchange of goods between districts, rather than just allowing goods into a particular area, the president stressed.(*)
