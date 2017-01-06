Surabaya mayor inaugurates mathematics house

Surabaya, E Java (ANTARA News) - Surabaya Mayor Tri Rismaharini inaugurated a mathematics house for elementary and junior high school students in the city Thursday.



"So far, whenever I have visited schools, I have found that students are nervous before they take the mathematics examination. They say mathematics is difficult, and most end up with scores that are lower than 6," she said, during the inauguration ceremony.



Many students have a misconception about mathematics and consequently, many consider it to be a difficult subject, Rismaharini noted.



"Therefore, I want this mathematics house. I believe students can easily solve mathematics problems, but they are afraid. It is important that mathematics is taught in an enjoyable manner and not just with the aim to improve scores," she explained.



Several voluntary tutors/teachers will teach students at the mathematics house, from 2.30pm to 4pm and from 4pm to 5.30pm.



Teenagers who wish to visit the house from 2.30pm to 4pm and from 4pm to 5.30pm can register with the Youth Building.(*)