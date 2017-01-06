Madiun immigration office arrests two Chinese nationals

Madiun, E Java (ANTARA News) - Immigration authorities in the East Java city of Madiun have detained two Chinese nationals on charges of abusing their stay permits by working at an electronics distributors office.



The Chinese nationals were identified as Xiangxin Wei (27) and Yiquan Liang (29), Chief of the Madiun City Immigration Office Sigit Roesdianto said here on Thursday.



"The two were caught in a house on Major General Sungkono Street in Madiun. They were believed to have abused their stay permits," he said.



The immigration authorities made the arrest after receiving a tip. The immigration office later sent a team of officers to investigate and arrest them, he said.



After checking their passports, the officers found that both of the Chinese entered Indonesia on tourist visas. When arrested, they were working for a cellular phone distributor.



"The immigration office is still interrogating them intensively.



They will receive sanctions after the investigation has been concluded," he said.



"If found guilty of abusing their stay permits, they will be deported. But this will depend on the results of the investigation conducted by the team," he said. (*)