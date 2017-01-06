Sukabumi immigration office detains 3 Chinese illegal workers

Sukabumi, W Java (ANTARA News) - The Indonesian Immigration Office in Sukabumi, West Java Province, has temporarily detained three Chinese nationals found to be working illegally at a brick factory here.



The three workers, identified as Mingjie Chen (44), Hui Lin (41) and Jingui Lin (40), were technicians in a low-technical brick making firm, Head of the Sukabumi Immigration Office Filianto Akbar stated Wednesday.



Following interrogation, it was revealed the Chinese men had worked for six months at the brick factory without a valid work permit, while they only had a visiting visa, Akbar confirmed.



"The three workers have been temporarily detained at the Sukabumi Immigration Office, while they await further procedures," Akbar explained.



In the meantime, a urine test was conducted on the three detained Chinese nationals in a bid to ascertain if they were consuming drugs, head of the Sukabumi office of the National Narcotics Agency (BNNK) Yus Danial mentioned.



The urine test results were negative, Danial affirmed. Urine tests are conducted to determine if drugs are involved, he added.



The workers were also interrogated to determine if an international drug ring was active in the region. (*)