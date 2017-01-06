Indonesia-Australia issue addressed properly: VP
Jumat, 6 Januari 2017 19:49 WIB | 283 Views
Jakarta (ANTARA News) - Vice President Jusuf Kalla made assurance that the problem in military cooperation between Indonesia and Australia had been addressed properly.
"Since a clarification and apology (was issued by the Australian government), I think the problem has been addressed decently," Kalla stated here, Friday.
An Australian Defense Force (ADF) member had allegedly insulted the Indonesian state ideology of Pancasila, thereby resulting in Indonesias national military (TNI) temporarily suspending its military cooperation with Australia.
Kalla believed that the suspension was an important measure to be taken by the authority to assert that every country must respect other nations.
"Hence, Indonesias government should react when an inappropriate act (against our country takes place). Since this is a military issue, the response was delivered by the TNI," he added.
Earlier, Indonesias Military Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo remarked that the chief of staff of the Australian Air Force Marshal Mark Donald Binskin had offered an apology in the Pancasila insult case.
"I thank the Australian Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Mark Binskin for the apology and the decision to review the ADF curriculum and investigate the case," he noted.
In his letter, Marshal Binskin tendered an apology and revealed his plans to improve the curriculum and conduct an investigation as well as to send the Australian Army chief to visit the Indonesian armys chief of staff and commander to seek an apology and offer a clarification on the incident.
As the result of the investigation is awaited, cooperation in the field of military language training between Indonesia and Australia has been currently suspended.(*)
"Since a clarification and apology (was issued by the Australian government), I think the problem has been addressed decently," Kalla stated here, Friday.
An Australian Defense Force (ADF) member had allegedly insulted the Indonesian state ideology of Pancasila, thereby resulting in Indonesias national military (TNI) temporarily suspending its military cooperation with Australia.
Kalla believed that the suspension was an important measure to be taken by the authority to assert that every country must respect other nations.
"Hence, Indonesias government should react when an inappropriate act (against our country takes place). Since this is a military issue, the response was delivered by the TNI," he added.
Earlier, Indonesias Military Commander General Gatot Nurmantyo remarked that the chief of staff of the Australian Air Force Marshal Mark Donald Binskin had offered an apology in the Pancasila insult case.
"I thank the Australian Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Mark Binskin for the apology and the decision to review the ADF curriculum and investigate the case," he noted.
In his letter, Marshal Binskin tendered an apology and revealed his plans to improve the curriculum and conduct an investigation as well as to send the Australian Army chief to visit the Indonesian armys chief of staff and commander to seek an apology and offer a clarification on the incident.
As the result of the investigation is awaited, cooperation in the field of military language training between Indonesia and Australia has been currently suspended.(*)
Latest News
- Indonesia-Australia issue addressed properly: VP 1 hour ago
- Floods, landslide hit Sinuruik, West Pasaman 1 hour ago
- Flood emergency response period extended for 14 days in Bima 2 hours ago
- Broadband penetration boosts GDP 2 hours ago
- Indonesia seized 163 boats in 2016 for conducting illegal fishing 2 hours ago
- Government criticized for lack of unity over Australia`s insult 6 hours ago
- Cooperation with adf suspended over insult to Pancasila: Military chief 21 hours ago
- TNI must rethink suspension of cooperation: Deputy speaker 21 hours ago