Four Chinese nationals detained for abusing stay permits

Immigration Office in Cirebon, West Java. (twitter.com)

Cirebon (ANTARA News) - Immigration authorities in West Java city of Cirebon have detained four Chinese nationals on charges of abusing their stay permits.



"We have detained four foreign nationals. They are two spouses suspected of abusing their stay permits," Chief of the Cirebon City Immigration Office Raden Fajar Widjanarko said here Friday.



The Chinese nationals worked for a factory in breach of their permits, he said.



"They came to Indonesia in August 2016 on visit visas through their sponsor. They are being investigated in Cirebon," he said.



The Chinese nationals have been identified as Zhang Hongmei, Liu Meihua, Sun Shuilai, and Sun Dongjie.



When the immigration authorities cracked down on them Thursday, they failed to produce the necessary documents. They showed the documents to immigration officers only on Friday at 9am, he said.



In related developments, immigration authorities in the East Java city of Madiun have also detained two Chinese nationals for allegedly abusing their stay permits by working at an electronics distributors office.



"The two were caught in a house on Major General Sungkono Street in Madiun. They were believed to have abused their stay permits," Chief of the Madiun City Immigration Office Sigit Roesdianto said Thursday.



The immigration authorities made the arrest after receiving a tip. The immigration office later sent a team of officers to investigate and carry out the arrest, he said.



After checking their passports, the officers found that both of the Chinese nationals entered Indonesia on tourist visas. When arrested, they were working for a cellular phone distributor.



(Reported by Khaerul Izan/Uu.S012/INE/KR-BSR/B003)