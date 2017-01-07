Five foreigners file pretrial over arrest for immigration violation

Ian Fidihanto Markos. (imigrasimeulaboh.com)

Meulaboh (ANTARA News) - Four Chinese nationals and one Malaysian citizen have filed a pretrial over their arrest by the Meulaboh Immigration Office for violating Indonesias immigration law.



The five foreigners were detained while assembling a boat in a gold mining area located in Sungai Mas Sub-district on Nov 2, 2016, Head of the Meulaboh Immigration Office Ian Fidihanto Markos declared here.



The five foreigners working for a private company, have been identified as Choi Sau Cheong, Fu Limin, Fu Shenqi, Tang Xu and Zhang Weixing.



They have filed for a pretrial stating the arrests were wrong and the immigration officers did not have warrants at the time of detaining them.



The local immigration office detained the five foreigners for violating Law No 6 Year 2011 on immigration.



Of the five, three Chinese workers had used visit visas on arrival, another two used the B 211 index visit visas, while the Malaysian national had used visa-free entry facility for tourists.



The immigration personnel have followed the standard procedures while detaining the foreigners, Marcos insisted.



(Reported by Anwar/Uu.F001/INE/KR-BSR/B003)