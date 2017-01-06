DVI team identifies all victims of Indonesian ferry fire incident

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Kramat Jati Police Hospitals Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) team has identified all 23 dead victims of the Zahro Express ship, which caught fire off the waters of Muara Angke Port, North Jakarta, on Sunday.



"The bodies of all victims have been taken home by their families," Head of Public Relations of the Kramat Jati Police Hospital Commissioner Police Luh Ike Kristiani stated during a telephonic conversation on Saturday.



Kristiani remarked that the police had identified the last two victims as Afriana and Eti Kurniati, who had died of 100 percent burns, on Friday (January 6), based on the structure of their teeth and the DNA samples.



The 20 dead victims were identified as Jackson, Eli Eliah, Nia Kurniati, Dewi, Tjung Tho Kie, M. Nurdin, Yeti Herawati, Otih Sugiarti, Nazwa Sarla, Mohammad Bunyamin, George Bernard Christopher, Eha Sulaeha, Ai Kusminar, Indra Kusmani, Iwan Kurniawan, Iis Ismawati, Lien Herlina, Fahira Azzahra, Yeti Pramutia, and Nadia Syifa.



Of the 23 dead victims, the hospital, located in East Jakarta, has received 22 bodies of the victims to be identified, of which 20 had suffered from 100 percent burns, and the rest were the victims of drowning, and their bodies were fully intact.



One body found a few days after the incident had been identified and immediately taken home by the family.



The Zahro Express passenger ship, en route to Tidung Island and sailing off the coast of Seribu Island, had caught fire around the Port of Muara Angke at 8:30 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time.



The ship, carrying hundreds of passengers aboard, had caught fire after sailing a mile from the Port of Muara Angke to Tidung Island.



The death toll has, so far, reached 24, while 194 passengers survived, and operations are still underway to search several others.



The Jakarta Marine Police have named the ferrys captain Mohammad Nali as a suspect.(*)