PLTU Batang to be operational in 2020

Batang (ANTARA News) - Construction of southeast Asias largest power plant in Central Java would be completed in 2020, its contractor PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia (BPI) said.



The steam power generating plant (PLTU) with a capacity of 2x1,000 megawatts is being built in the regency of Batang, BPI spokeswoman Ayu Widianingrum said here on Saturday (Jan. 7).



"We are optimistic the process of construction of the US$4.2 billion facility would be completed as scheduled," Ayu said.



She said the power plant would supply electricity to the Java-Bali interconnection.



The project occupies a 226 hectare plot of land in the village of Ujungnegoro, Ponowareng, and Karanggeneng.



The process of land clearing which has been the main factor causing a drag in the implementation of many infrastructure projects in the country has been comp0leted, she said.



"The transfer of ownership of all 226 hectare plot of land from land owners has been wrapped up," she said.



PT Bhimasena Power Indonesia is a joint venture between Electric Power Development Co. Ltd (J-Power), PT Adaro Power,which is wholly owned by Adaro Energy and Itochu Corporation (Itochu).



Ayu said PLTU Batang is the first infrastructure project built under the "Public-Private Partnership" scheme .



It is part of the program of acceleration of the countrys economic development , she said.



"PLTU Batang will use the latest technology which is environmentally friendly and efficient. Ultra Super Critical," she said.



Japan Bank for International Cooperation and a syndicate of international banks provide financial support for the project.



Its output would sold to state electricity company PLN under a power purchase agreement (PPA) for 25 years after the operation.



Under the build-operate-own-transfer used for the project, ownership of the assets including the buildings and land would be transferred to PLN after 25 years of operation.

