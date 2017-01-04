PSSI to hold congress in Bandung on Sunday

Djoko Driyono. (ANTARA)

Bandung (ANTARA News) - The All-Indonesia Football Association, the PSSI, will hold a congress in Bandung, West Java Province on Sunday (Jan 8, 2017), being the first congress to be led by Lt. Gen. Edy Rahmayadi.



"We are ready. All delegates arrive here tonight. Materials for the congress have been prepared. Now (we are) only waiting to begin," Deputy General Chairman of PSSI, Djoko Driyono, said in Siliwangi stadium here, Saturday (Jan. 7).



One of the issues on the agenda of the congress is the appointment of coaches to intensify training for the national teams, including the U-23 (under 23 years of age), U-19, and U-16.



PSSI will intensify training for the senior soccer team before their competing in the upcoming South East Asia (SEA Games) in Malaysia this year.



The congress will also seek a solution to the Persebaya club case, which was postponed during an earlier PSSI congress.



Driyono further said that former coaches of the national soccer team, including Hery Kiswanto, will attend the congress.



(Reported by Bayu Kuncahyo/Uu.B003/INE/KR-BSR)