E. Kalimantan`s exports down in value
Minggu, 8 Januari 2017 05:08 WIB | 26 Views
Samarinda (ANTARA News) - Exports of East Kalimantan Province dropped 22.91% to US$12.47 billion in the first 11 months of 2016 year-on-year.
East Kalimantan is a major exporter of oil and gas and coal, the price of which have dropped lately, head of the provincial office of the Central Bureau of Statistics (BPS) M Habibullah said here on Saturday (Jan. 7).
Oil and gas and coal accounted for the bulk or US$11.34 billion of the export value, or down from US$14.83 billion in the same period in 2015.
Non energy export commodities of the province include fertilizer contributing US$237.34 million to the total export value or 14.17% higher year-on-year, timber and timber products contributing US$282.58 million or down from US$335.7 million, and vegetable fats and oils US$239.78 million, inorganic chemicals US$264.60 million, etc.
The main export destinations were Japan to which exports were valued at US$1.513 billion, Taiwan to which exports were valued at US$725.35 million; South Korea US$412.34 million, Thailand US$16.57 million and Singapore US$320.38 million.
