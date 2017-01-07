President calls on Islamic students to spread good deeds

Pekalongan, C Java (ANTARA News) - President Joko Widodo visied the At Taufiqy Islamic boarding school during his working visit to Pekalongan in Central Java province on Sunday in which he invited students in the school to spread good deeds and avoid slanders.



"Let us ask our friends out there who often spread slanders, lies, hatred and sedition. Let us invite them to spread good values, behavior and deeds," he said.



He said a lot of lies and slanders have been spreading through social media lately.



He said Islamic boarding school students have a potential role to play in spreading the good values that have been taught in their schools in their community.



"These values need to be spread out of the school so that politeness, civility and other good deeds taught by Prophet Mohammad could really be embraced by all of us from generation to generation," he said.



During the visit to the school he also met with the leaders of the institution including their chief, Ahmad Taufiqurrahman.



He praised the school for having applied vocational education in its program including processing garbage into fertilizer to make the students later able to sustain themselves.



"I highly appreciate what chief cleric has given to his students that make them not only be good at reciting the Koran but also at tecnology," he said.



While in Pekalongan President is also scheduled to attend an event to mark the anniversary of Prophet Mohammad at Kanzus Sholawat Building along with revered cleric Habib M Lutfi Bin Yahya.



He is also scheduled to visit Batang district to inspect infrastructure development project there.(*)