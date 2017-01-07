Kimia Farma to open 100 new outlets

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - PT Kimia Farma Apotek, the operator of hundreds of dispensaries all over the country, will open 100 more dispensary outlets this year.



The subsidiary of the state owned pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk said the new outlets would bring the total number of the companys dispensaries to 1,000 units this year.



Chief Executive of PT Kimia Farma Apotek Imam Fathorrahman said the management has set aside Rp20 billion for the plan to increase the number of its outlets.



"Currently the company already has 900 dispensaries with sales valued at a round Rp1.3 trillion last year," Imam said here on Sunday.



He said to coincide with its 14th anniversary in January, PT Kimia Farma Apotek will start entering the market of e-commerce.



"Holders of smart phones have reached 126 percent of the total population and internet owners around 52 percent. This is an extraordinarily big e-commerce market," he said.



In the first phase, the company will eye the Jabodetabek (Greater Jakarta) market and cooperate with order shopping service between Go-Mart.



"In principle through this service we could be accessed by customers in the Jabodetabek area, Bandung, Surabaya, Bali, and Makassar with more than 250 selected locations of our dispensaries," he said.



The digital service, however, is only for non-ethical medicines that could be sold without doctors prescription.



"This access has become a requirement . People dont have to go to dispensary for cosmetics and drugs that could be bought without doctor prescription," he said. (*)