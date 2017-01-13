Indonesian Transportation Ministry to involve operators to check pilots` health condition

Minister Budi Karya Sumadi. (ANTARA/Puspa Perwitasari)

Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The Transportation Ministry will involve airport operators, specifically aviation security officers, to evaluate the physical condition of pilots before they fly an aircraft.



Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi stated here on Friday that airport operators will conduct a verification of the pilots health condition before their scheduled flight.



"It is just a delegation of authority, as basically every airline is independently responsible for the (health checkup) process. The regulation did not mention any intervention, and they have to be responsible. However, the fact is that (the regulation) was misused," he pointed out.



He noted that if necessary, airport operators could decide whether a pilot could fly an aircraft.



The minister will issue circulars on the cooperation between airport operators and airlines for the health checkup process of the pilots.



Meanwhile, the Ministrys Director for Airplane Operation Feasibility Muzaffar Ismail remarked that there was a growing demand for airlines to ensure the health of their flight crew.



"Now, we demand them (airlines), and they have to adopt a system to maintain the health of their crew," he said.



Based on the Civil Aviation Safety Regulation, health checkups of crew members should be conducted on a six-monthly basis but not all airlines abide by the rule.



Hence, the involvement of aviation security officers is necessary to keep track of the condition of pilots and cabin crew.



"When they spot a hazard, aviation security officers should report it to their supervisors for further measures," he affirmed.



The technical and operations director of airport operator PT Angkasa Pura II has ordered officers to not only watch out for dangerous goods but to also keep an eye out for any erratic behavior of flight crew members.



"For instance, if they see the crew staggering or detect any odor of alcohol, we will take them back to the airline," he stated.



However, Djoko remarked that airport operators did not have the authority to bar the crew from flying, as it would be the airlines authority.



Djoko said he will install some CCTV cameras to monitor flight operations at 13 airports under the management of Angkasa Pura II.



"We will install (the CCTV cameras) at 13 airports. We have instructed to use video conferencing. It would need some funds, but it would not be too high," he added.



(Reported by Juwita Trisna Rahayu/Uu.S022/INE/KR-BSR/F001)